



Ruby Lee Rushing, 82 years of age, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Autumn Care in Marshville.

Mrs. Rushing was born April 17, 1934 in Union County to the late James Paul Polk and the late Mary Ann Hinson Polk. She was also preceded in death by husband, Donald Thomas Rushing; daughter, Edna Ann Rushing; and sister, Edna May Polk.

The graveside service will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Crooked Creek Primitive Baptist Church, Marshville.

Survivors include her sister, Shelby Dean Rushing of Taylorsville, NC.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Rushing family.







