



Larry “LB” Dean Burleson, 54, of New London, passed away Friday, March 3, 2017 at Carolinas HealthCare System Main in Charlotte.

LB was born February 20, 1963 in Stanly County to Claude Max Burleson and the late Patricia Louise Honeycutt Burleson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Brian Burleson.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 17236 Frog Pond Rd., Oakboro, officiated by Rev. Dr. Wayne Bennett and Rev. Eddie Hudson. At other times, the family will be gathering at the home of his father, Claude Burleson, 26421 Hickory Tree Rd., Albemarle.

In addition to his father, Claude Burleson of Albemarle, he is survived by his daughters, Ashley Burleson and Nikki Burleson, both of Albemarle; son, Jacob Burleson and wife Katie of Troy; brother, Jeff Burleson and wife Jill of Albemarle; sister, Heather Burleson Lambert of North Myrtle Beach, SC; his special friend, Cathy Burris of Albemarle; five grandchildren, Serenity, Savanah, Dalton, Alexis, and Tori; and numerous nieces and nephews.

LB was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He worked as a welder for Culp Lumber Company, and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.







Memorials may be made to Suicide Awareness, Endy Optimist, SCV, GRMC, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Burleson family.







