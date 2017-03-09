



James Eben Kimrey, Sr., 90 years of age, of Norwood, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Bethany Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albemarle.

Mr. Kimrey was born May 11, 1926 in Stanly County to the late James A. Kimrey and the late Jeanette Hudson Kimrey. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty H. Kimrey; a son, James E. Kimrey, Jr.; brothers, Billy Hoover Kimrey, Pete Kimrey and Melvin Kimrey; sisters, Nellie K. Blalock and Ruth Smith; and half sisters, Mary Harward, Elsie Sanders, Pauline Bean and Bessie Hurley.

A graveside service will be on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Hudson Cemetery in Norwood officiated by Pastor Steve Barbee. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of Eb.

Survivors include daughter, Carolyn Biles and husband Eddie; grandchildren, Jennifer B. Carter and husband Ashley, Summer B. Jolly and husband Josh; great grandchildren, Ava Grace and Henry Carter, Kase and Ila James Jolly.

The family would like express their gratitude to the caregivers, Nancy Morris, Sarah Lawhon, Chassity Hofelzer and Megan Thomas.







Hartsell Funeral Home is serving the Kimrey family.

