



Edith Ramelle Wise Russell, 85, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast in Concord.

Edith was born November 27, 1931 in Stanly County to the late Reath Monroe Wise and the late Gertrude Little Wise. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Hubert Newton Russell, who passed away in 1997; sons, Johnny and Danny Russell; brother, George Wise; and sister, Jeannette Burris.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be at 3:00 pm on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Hartsell Funeral Home’s Lefler Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Les Lanier. The burial will follow at Stanly Gardens of Memory, 2001 East Main St., Albemarle. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home.

She is survived by her loyal companion, Lady; and daughter, Teresa Williams and husband Jimmy of Albemarle; sons, Terry Russell and girlfriend Chrystal Haskins of Norwood, Michael Russell and wife Linda of Albemarle; sister, Brenda Dixon of Charlotte; 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Hartsell Funeral Home, PO Box 7, Albemarle, NC 28001, online at www.hartsellfh.com, or by phone 704-983-1188 for funeral expenses.







Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Russell family.







