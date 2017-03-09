Pickup dates announced for Stanfield residents





Several important waste pickup dates were announced for Stanfield residents during the March meeting of the town council.

Limb pickup is scheduled for the week of March 6.

Bulk goods pickup is scheduled for Saturday, April 8. Accepted items include furniture, mattresses, toilets, toys (remove batteries), grills (no propane tanks) and small lawnmowers (no oil, fuel, etc.).

White goods pickup is scheduled for Saturday, May 13. Accepted items include refrigerators and freezers (remove doors), water heaters, stoves, dishwashers, washers and dryers.

A drop off day for electronics and household hazardous waste is scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at the Agri-Civic Center in Albemarle.







In other matters:

The police report for the month of January is as follows: one disturbance, one assault, one breaking/entering, three assist fire/EMS, three suspicious persons/vehicles, 338 business/neighborhood checks, 156 investigation calls, 14 citations/charges, four arrests, 12 business/residential alarms, one DWI, two motor vehicle collisions, three mutual aid and two damage to property for total of 184 calls for service.

The second annual outdoor market is planned for Saturday, June 17 at Pete Henkel Park.

The street lights on West Stanly Street have been converted to LED lights.

Upcoming park projects include replacing the net on the batting cage and replacing the basketball goals.

Town Clerk Wanda Yow said travel teams have been using the ballfields in addition to SYAA teams.

A back-up sewer pump is being repaired at a cost of $12,600.

The council adopted a revised accessory structure zoning ordinance.

The council adopted a resolution regarding litigation for the collection of debts owed to the Town of Stanfield. The resolution allows the town administrator and town attorney to work together to bring collection action for unpaid past due utility service charges, real property taxes or civil penalties for code violations due to the town.

The council approved assistant duties for the Administration Department. The town clerk can assume the town administrator’s duties in the town administrator’s absence and the town administrator can assume the town clerk’s duties in the town clerk’s absence.

The council approved the renewal for Urban Archery Season.







