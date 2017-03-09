Cosmetology Students Hosting Annual Spring Hair Show





The Cosmetology students at Stanly Community College (SCC), along with program instructors

Linda Hatley, Kimberly Herrin, Gena Trogdon, Tammy Shepherd and David Smith, will be hosting a Spring Hair

Show on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. The students will be highlighting the latest prom and special

occasion hairstyles and make-up trends. Instructors are currently seeking individuals to participate as models

for the show.

The public is invited and admission is free. SCC would also like to invite local salon professionals to enjoy the

talent and entertainment. The goal of the show is to provide the local community and businesses an

opportunity to see what skills the Cosmetology students have learned during their tenure as students training

in the cosmetology profession.

Many students will graduate in April and will be seeking employment. Parents, family, and friends are

encouraged to support the students.

The Cosmetology program provides a simulated salon environment that enables students to develop

manipulative skills. Coursework includes instruction in all phases of professional imaging, hair design, chemical

processes, skin care, nail care, multicultural practices, product knowledge, business and computer principles,

and other selected topics.

The Spring Hair Show will be held in the Dennis Auditorium in the Kelley Building on the Albemarle Campus.







For questions or information on being a model, contact David Smith, Cosmetology Program Head, at

(704) 991-0376 or dsmith5076@stanly.edu.







