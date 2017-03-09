Cosmetology Students Hosting Annual Spring Hair Show

The Cosmetology students at Stanly Community College (SCC), along with program instructors
Linda Hatley, Kimberly Herrin, Gena Trogdon, Tammy Shepherd and David Smith, will be hosting a Spring Hair
Show on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. The students will be highlighting the latest prom and special
occasion hairstyles and make-up trends. Instructors are currently seeking individuals to participate as models
for the show.
The public is invited and admission is free. SCC would also like to invite local salon professionals to enjoy the
talent and entertainment. The goal of the show is to provide the local community and businesses an
opportunity to see what skills the Cosmetology students have learned during their tenure as students training
in the cosmetology profession.
Many students will graduate in April and will be seeking employment. Parents, family, and friends are
encouraged to support the students.
The Cosmetology program provides a simulated salon environment that enables students to develop
manipulative skills. Coursework includes instruction in all phases of professional imaging, hair design, chemical
processes, skin care, nail care, multicultural practices, product knowledge, business and computer principles,
and other selected topics.
The Spring Hair Show will be held in the Dennis Auditorium in the Kelley Building on the Albemarle Campus.
For questions or information on being a model, contact David Smith, Cosmetology Program Head, at
(704) 991-0376 or dsmith5076@stanly.edu.