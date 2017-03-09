New cat on the block





If you already have an adult cat and want to bring in a new kitten plan ahead. The introduction can be smooth Jazz instead of hard rock.

Old guy, we’ll call him Lawrence, could be confined in a bedroom when you bring home new guy, we’ll call him Mark. Let Mark sniff and check out the other rooms and get used to your household. Then confine Mark with food, water and litter box and bring in Lawrence. He will be very interested in the new symphony of smells and sounds from Mark.

Have them trade places for a few days before meeting face to face. Expect some hissing at first but soon they will be singing harmony.

If you have questions call 704 888 4637







