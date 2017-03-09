New cat on the block

Gwyn Mathis
If you already have an adult cat and want to bring in a new kitten plan ahead. The introduction can be smooth Jazz instead of hard rock.

Old guy, we’ll call him Lawrence, could be confined in a bedroom when you bring home new guy, we’ll call him Mark. Let Mark sniff and check out the other rooms and get used to your household. Then confine Mark with food, water and litter box and bring in Lawrence.  He will be very interested in the new symphony of smells and sounds from Mark.

Have them trade places for a few days before meeting face to face. Expect some hissing at first but soon they will be singing harmony.

If you have questions call 704 888 4637




Gwyn Mathis and her husband Terry moved to beautiful Stanly Co. 43 years ago to have a place
To breed and train their show dogs. Gwyn soon opened a grooming shop and boarding kennel.
She expanded to a new kennel building in the mid 1990's. Owners bring their dogs from as
far away as Raleigh to have them groomed and cared for at Tag'm Kennel.
The Mathises are members of Piedmont Kennel Club, The American Miniature Schnauzer
Club and are AKC Breeders of Merit. Can you guess how they got the name Tag'm ?

