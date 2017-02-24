POPULAR PET NAMES





Common names for companion animals come and go in popularity just as names for babies do . According to a Pet Insurance survey in 2015, the most common names for a male dog was Bailey followed by Max, Charley, Buddy and Rocky. Topping the list for females were Bella, Lucy, Molly, Daisy and Maggy.

Cat names seem to be more descriptive, starting with Max for a male followed by Oliver, Charlie, Tiger, and Smokie. Female felines were christened Kitty, Baby, Princess, Bella or Angel. Some people are more witty. I saw a Great Dane named Tiny and a Chihuahua called Hercules. Call them anything you want just call them with love.

