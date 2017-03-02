Loving animals is good for us.





Many studies have shown that interacting with pets is beneficial to our health. Even watching goldfish swim calmly around can lower your stress level and blood pressure.

As early as 1970 Erica Friedman followed 92 patients discharged from a Coronary Care Unit. She found that while 72 % of patients without companion animals were still alive at the end of the year, 94 % of those with pets survived.

Animal companionship also improves our mental health by decreasing loneliness, depression and anxiety.

Pet owners are healthier people.







