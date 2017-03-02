Loving animals is good for us.

By
Gwyn Mathis
-

Many studies have shown that interacting with pets is beneficial to our health. Even watching goldfish swim calmly around can lower your stress level and blood pressure.

As early as 1970 Erica Friedman followed 92 patients discharged from a Coronary Care Unit. She found that while 72 % of patients without companion animals were still alive at the end of the year, 94 % of those with pets survived.

Animal companionship also improves our mental health by decreasing loneliness, depression and anxiety.
Pet owners are healthier people.




Gwyn Mathis
Gwyn Mathis
Gwyn Mathis and her husband Terry moved to beautiful Stanly Co. 43 years ago to have a place
To breed and train their show dogs. Gwyn soon opened a grooming shop and boarding kennel.
She expanded to a new kennel building in the mid 1990's. Owners bring their dogs from as
far away as Raleigh to have them groomed and cared for at Tag'm Kennel.
The Mathises are members of Piedmont Kennel Club, The American Miniature Schnauzer
Club and are AKC Breeders of Merit. Can you guess how they got the name Tag'm ?

