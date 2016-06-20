Trucker honored for half century of accident-free driving

Local trucker Robert Webb has been honored by a national trucking organization for his “many, many years of accident free driving.”

Webb received the All American Highway Hero Award from Road Safe America for 2015. The award was recognized by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA).

Webb, who currently drives a Freightliner Columbia and operates his own firm, Webb Delivery Service, first learned to drive large trucks in 1968. He estimated he has logged “millions of miles” on highways in North America. He has driven in most states, including a long-haul assignment to Anchorage, Alaska. He lives in the Midland area and has some relatives in Mint Hill.

Always on the defense as a driver

A near half-century of safe driving has taught Webb lessons in defensive driving – in part because he sees what other drivers do wrong.

“Yes, I am a defensive driver. I’m constantly watching, constantly looking ahead,” he said. “People are always in a real big hurry” as they zip past big semis such as his. “They don’t always compensate for you. You have to watch what’s coming toward you and watch for what’s around you. I’ve always been conscientious about what I do.”

It’s not just his accident-free record that stands out for Webb. He said he’s “Never had a ticket, never had a write up, never had an accident, never had a violation in a commercial vehicle.”

His safe driving record aside, Webb has been a roadside hero in other ways.

He once pulled a trucker from a burning rig and was able to “quell some of the fire. I’m the kind of person who wants to help people.”

Yet Webb won’t take all the credit for his sterling driving record. “I’ve been doing this a long, long time,” he said. “But the Lord is my truck driver. He always makes me feel safe.”