Stanly County Senior Center upcoming events, trips and programs

Living Healthy with Diabetes:

Living with or caring for someone with Diabetes can affect your quality of life. This workshop will give you the support you need to find practical ways to deal with your condition, discover better nutrition and exercise choices, and learn better ways to talk with your doctor and family about your health. This free 6 week workshop will be held at the Stanly County YMCA on Tuesdays from 9am-11:30am starting May 17th and running through June 21st. Please call 704-986-3781 to RSVP. Only 15 spots are available.

Ladies Lunch Bunch:

Meets the 1st Thursday of the month at 11:30am at local restaurants around Stanly County. If you’re looking for a chance to get out for lunch and meet a fun and inviting group of ladies then join us on May 5th at YoYo’s by Harris Teeter. TRIPS:

Summer Adventure Train Trip:

Wednesday, June 15th. Trip includes train ticket to Raleigh, Motor coach transportation around Raleigh and home. Stops at the Exceutive Mansion, NC Capitol building, Museum of Natural Science and Museum of History, NC State Farmers Market. Cost is $ 64 per person. Last day to register/cancel is Friday, May 6th.

New York City, NY:

September 19th-22nd, 2016. A 4 day/3 night trip to the most exciting city in the US. Trip Includes- 3 nights hotel accommodations, 3 breakfast at your hotel, 2 wonderful dinner (1 at a New York City Restaurant) Guided Tour of NYC, Broadway Show (Phantom of the Opera-Orchestra Seating), Tour of the NBC Studios, a visit at the new 9/11 Museum along with the 9/11 Memorial, and shopping throughout the city. Cost is $669 per person-double occupancy. Trip Opens on Monday, Feb. 15th and $100 deposit is required at registration. Please call 704-986-3781 for more details.

Hawaii Cruise:

Friday, Nov.11 –Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 9 Days/8 Nights to include: 8 day/7 night cruise aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s “Pride of America” Trip Includes-Round-trip Airfare, Lei Flower Greeting, and One Night Hotel Accommodations in Honolulu, Cruise, Cabin, Shipboard Meals, Port Charges and Taxes, and Motor Coach Transportation to and from Airport. Gratuities not included. Cost Options are $3,599 per Person Inside Cabin Cat IC, $3,859 per Person Outside Cabin Cat OK, $4,199 per Person Balcony Cabin Cat BC. Please call 704-986-3781 if interested in the cruise.