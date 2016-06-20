School board rejects county’s offer of $550,000 to keep Oakboro School open

The Stanly County Board of Education turned down a one-time offer of $550,000 in additional funding from county commissioners to keep Oakboro Elementary School open for the coming school year. The decision was made in a 5-1 vote during last week’s regularly scheduled board meeting.

“I think it’s a very generous offer,” said Mike Barbee, the lone board member in favor of accepting the offer to keep Oakboro open. “I can’t see any reason why, when someone’s giving us $550,000 extra, we wouldn’t want to accept that.”

According to Finance Director Bill Josey, $550,000 is the cost to keep Oakboro School open for one year. Superintendent Dr. Terry Griffin said the offer, “would maintain the status quo the way we are currently operating.”

Barbee countered that statement, saying, “to me this is a big positive that we’re getting an extra $550,000 so it wouldn’t be status quo, it would be that much more in advance.”

Vice Chairman Todd Swaringen questioned why commissioners would offer funding to keep Oakboro open when other schools have been closed without a similar offer. “When Ridgecrest was closed, when North Albemarle was closed and when New London was closed, our commissioners didn’t offer any additional monies to maintain those facilities as open at the time,” he said.

“I don’t see this as a priority as it aligns with our strategic plan,” he added.

Swaringen also said, with recent funding cuts to teacher assistant and coaching positions, he “would rather see a priority from our commissioners to fund these positions back so that these TAs and coaches could have more of a direct impact on our students.”

Barbee implied that other board members had a “hidden agenda” and said it would be “crazy” not to accept the offer.

Oakboro citizens seemed to agree. After the vote was taken, John Edwards began clapping from the front row and was immediately asked to leave by Chairwoman Dr. Angela Mills. Edwards stood, pointed at the board and said, “My child is leaving the system along with a lot of others,” before leaving the room to a round of applause. The meeting room emptied as Oakboro residents walked out with Edwards.

During board closing comments, Barbee said, “I have a very heavy heart tonight that we turned down $550,000. I don’t understand why it happened this way. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the students involved.”