Red Cross council approves 2016-2017 budget

The Red Cross Town Council approved the 2016-2017 budget during Monday’s council meeting. The budget is balanced with no tax rate increase.

The council also approved a 10 percent per month raise for Town Clerk/Administrator Aloma Whitley.

“She does a lots of work. She’s here quite often,” said Mayor Larry Wayne Smith.

“She goes out of her way to accommodate the folks here,” said council member Jerry Jordan.

In other matters:

• The council approved the financial report for the month of May.

• The council discussed a request from Phil Love to fertilize and cut the fields on town hall property for bailing hay. Council members voiced concerns about the appearance of the fields and heavy equipment breaking the asphalt driveway. Council member Melvin Poole suggested agreeing to a one-year trial and then reevaluating in the spring. The council approved the request by a vote of 3-1, Jerry Jordon opposed. A written agreement will outline stipulations for use.