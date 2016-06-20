Locust adopts Comprehensive Transportation Plan

After several years of development, the Locust and Red Cross Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) was formally adopted by the Locust City Council last week during the June council meeting.

Looking 20 years ahead, the plan makes recommendations for future road projects for the Locust and Red Cross area. While many the recommended projects are still years in the future, adopting the CTP will place these projects on the docket for possible state funding.

One of the plan’s major recommendations is upgrading a section of N.C. 24-27 through Locust to a boulevard. The plan also calls for extending Stanly Parkway (the current access road for Stanly Community College) to N.C. 200, to create an alternate route parallel to the highway.

Other recommendations for Locust include: (1) an extension from Browns Hill Road to the proposed Stanly Parkway, (2) an extension of Lion Club Road to Coley Store Road, (3) a roundabout at the intersection of N.C. 200 and Meadow Creek Church Road and a roundabout the intersection of Bethel Church Road and Running Creek Church Road, (4) minor widening improvements to several streets, (5) a Park and Ride location at the intersection of Browns Hill Road and N.C. 24-27.

The council held a public hearing on the CTP, during which Reuben Crummy of the N.C. Department of Transportation and Dana Stoogenke of the Rocky River Rural Planning Organization spoke briefly about the plan and fielded questions from the council.

The council unanimously voted to adopt the Locust and Red Cross CTP.

Locust was the second of three local adoptions needed before the plan can be adopted by NCDOT. The CTP was adopted by Red Cross in May. Stoogenke and Crummy are scheduled to meet with Stanly County commissioners next month to request their adoption of the CTP as well.

In other matters:

• The council approved the 2016-2017 budget.

• Girl Scout Troop 1061 gave a presentation on their bronze award service project. The girls have chosen geocaching as their project and asked the council’s permission to place geocaches around the city. The council approved the request.

• Mike Harwood spoke to the council about a recent fastpitch softball tournament hosted at the park in Locust. The tournament brought in over 280 girls from four states. “The impact to the city and this region from this type of tournament is tremendous,” said Harwood. “Travel sports are a big deal…It’s a very important economic development tool.” Harwood commended Parks and Recreation Director Tate Osborne for his work during the tournament. “Tate and his staff really went beyond the call of duty,” he said.

• Mayor Pro Tem David Walker provided an update on the search for a new city administrator. From a pool of 49 applicants, the search committee conducted a first round of interviews with 10 prospects. Three candidates will return for a second interview. Walker said the committee hopes to bring a formal recommendation before the council during the July meeting.

• The next summer concert will be held on Saturday, June 18 at 6 p.m. with Blackwater Rhythm and Blues performing.

• Ten new house permits were issued in May.