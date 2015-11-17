Special note to our readers and advertisers:

We are announcing today, that next week’s issue of The Weekly Post will be the last issue we publish. The decision to close The Weekly Post has been a tough and bittersweet decision. We have published this newspaper for 42 years. We love Stanly County and Midland and have enjoyed every moment of it.

When my parents, John and Pat Long, started, the newspaper was called The Southeast Shopper, later being known as just The Shopper, and for the last 24 years, The Weekly Post. It means a lot to hear people around Western Stanly County and Midland still refer to it as The Shopper. That’s how loyal our readers and advertisers have been. We have a few advertisers who have been in our paper consistently since almost its inception!

A lot has changed since we began—the newspaper industry, technology, the economy, but one thing hasn’t changed: the same family has produced this newspaper each and every week. It’s all we know! It’s what we love! This is why the decision was a hard one to make.

Many will ask why stop? Well, the reason is family. Ours is growing! I, along with my sister Elizabeth and mother Pat, produce the paper each week. Elizabeth and I have young, growing families. And Pat has three more grandchildren on the way, for a total of 11 and one great-grandchild!

It’s becoming harder to publish two newspapers a week (we also publish The Mint Hill Times) and have time for our growing families.

We are very grateful for the support of our loyal readers, advertisers and staff. Because of you, we were able to produce an award-winning newspaper in a wonderful community. Thank you Stanly County and Midland for an amazing 42 years!

Laura Long Smithwick

Managing Editor