Red Cross citizens voice opposition to proposed LUP amendment

By Natalie Lloyd

During a public hearing Monday evening, Red Cross citizens spoke against a proposed zoning text amendment to the Land Use Development Plan.

The proposed amendment involved the land along the NC Hwy 24-27 corridor which is currently designated for agriculture and residential use. The text amendment would modify the overlay map to allow for commercial use 600 feet inward from the right-of-way. The amendment would not change the current zoning designation, but would allow individual property owners to request re-zoning of their property for commercial use.

The proposed text amendment was prompted by a request to rezone a parcel of land along Hwy. 24-27 for a business. Because the current Land Use Plan does not allow for rezoning, the Planning and Zoning Board recommended modifying the overlay map to allow for the possibility of rezoning for commercial use.

Red Cross citizens voiced opposition to the amendment.

“Growth has to be controlled growth,” said Barbara Huneycutt. “I don’t want to disrupt what we have. We have such an amazing duty and ability to grow this area, but I don’t think we should do a hodgepodge of things – something here, something there and something down the street.”

Ray Quick urged council members to consider long-term effects on the community.

“If you do this, it’s a cancer that is non-survivable,” said Quick. “It [Red Cross] will not survive as a town.”

“Growth will come because of our central location,” he added. “It needs to be a slow and controlled growth.”

After public comments were heard, Zoning Enforcement Officer Robbie Foxx further explained the amendment and answered questions from both citizens and council.

“I think the citizens have spoken on this. We’re here to hear what everyone has to say,” said council member Kelly Brattain.

The council unanimously voted against the proposal.

In other matters

• The council approved the financial report for the month of October.

• The council approved a quote to re-roof the town hall building.

• Stanly County Commissioner Scott Efird spoke about a 1/4 percent sales tax referendum which will appear on the ballot during the March 2016 election. The tax is earmarked for the school system. Efird said the tax is projected to raise $1.1 million and is a way to help keep community schools.