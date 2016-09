Felicia Buff, a pharmacy technician from Medical Pharmacy of Locust, visited Locust Library story time Monday morning to teach preschoolers about pharmacies and what pharmacists do. The lesson was part of November’s story time theme “Occupations.” Preschool story time is held Mondays at 10:30 am at the Locust Library. To sign up for the program, call 704-888-0103 or visit the library. Photos by Natalie Lloyd