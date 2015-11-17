Midland council postpones sewer project

By Natalie Lloyd

After reviewing bids during Tuesday’s meeting, the Midland Town Council chose not to move forward with the Cabarrus Acres Phase Two sewer expansion project.

James Hoy spoke during public comment expressing concerns about the project. Hoy said the project did not benefit the entire town and should not move forward.

“We believe that our town’s money and borrowing capacity would be better spent for projects that actually do benefit the entire town,” he said.

Mayor Pro Tem Mike Tallent countered this by speaking about the success of recently completed sewer projects and the need for sewer services in Midland.

“We were told that sewer in Midland was impossible,” said Tallent. “We have two successful sewer projects under our belt.”

“I’m very proud of what we’ve done,” he added. “We’ve done the impossible…we’ve done it in a financially responsible way.”

Tallent also said, in his opinion, the town is not currently in a position to move forward with phase two of the sewer project. He made a motion to reject the bids and postpone the sewer project. The council unanimously approved the motion.

Tallent said the town will continue to look into grants to fund the project in the future.

The council also approved a resolution and project budget ordinance to close out the sewer project for Cabarrus Acres Phase One.

In other matters

•Prior to the regular council meeting, the council held a special work session on the Duke Energy Site Readiness Program. The presentation included a review of the Clayton Love Site.

•The next town hall meeting is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 from 9-11 am.

Midland Town Hall is collecting food items for the “Feed the Souls” Food Pantry. A list of needed items can be found in the council’s chambers or on the town website.

• The annual tree lighting will be held at Midland Town Hall on Saturday, November 21 at 6:30 pm.

• Garbage and recycling pickup will be one day delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

• Mayor Kathy Kitts read a proclamation for Veterans Day. She also read a proclamation declaring November 13 as World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

• The council authorized Planning and Zoning Administrator Richard Flowe to write letter to WSACC requesting a study of sewer solutions for the Pepsi facility. The study is a step in marketing the property for sale.

• Deputy Brandt Harkey provided the police report for October. There were 451 self-initiated calls, including 273 security checks, one suspicious subject, 26 suspicious vehicles and 104 traffic stops. Dispatch calls included 19 burglar alarms, 12 suspicious subjects, eight suspicious vehicles, 14 traffic accidents and seven disputes.

• Fire Chief Allen Burnette provided the fire report for October. There were 0 structure fires, 5 residential alarms, 4 commercial alarms, 2 brush fires, 8 local alarms, 8 motor vehicle accidents and 20 medical calls for a total of 47 calls.

• Chief Burnette also said Fire Station One will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Salvation Army through December 20.

• Mayor Kitts congratulated Alan Burnette and Darren Hartsell on their recent win in the November election. New council members will be sworn in at the December council meeting.

• The council approved the application of Michael Aldridge to fill a vacancy on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

• Public Works Director Bill Coleman provided updates on several projects. Recent repairs on Pelham Road have been completed. Twenty-three speed limit signs were installed last week. The River Bend Farm gate for the Carolina Thread Trail has been installed and is functioning.

• The property owner at the end of Creek Avenue agreed to the construction of a turnaround at the end of the street. A design for the project is in progress.

• Town Manager Doug Paris provided the finance report for October as follows: $944,017.03 in the General Fund, $1,850,727.86 in the Utility Capital Reserve Fund, $191,602.03 in the Powell Bill Fund, $134,253.87 in the CDBG Old Midland Sewer Project.